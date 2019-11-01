Korkmaz Eager to Contribute

After the 76ers' home opener versus Boston, Brett Brown said he’s looking to “grow a bomber,” and that he hoped Furkan Korkmaz could be such a sharpshooter.

“Somebody's got to emerge where they’re like lightning in a bottle,” Brown said. “Why not Furk?”

These comments followed a standout moment from the opener that featured Korkmaz nailing a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to extend the 76er lead from four points to seven with 9:20 remaining.

The team never looked back.

Korkmaz heard his coach’s comments loud and clear, and feels ready to step up.

“My role on the court, especially with the threes, is going to be important to stretch the game more,” Korkmaz said at the time.

A week later, when the Sixers were back at home hosting Minnesota, Korkmaz exploded for 17 points, highlighted by three 3’s and a fourth-quarter dunk that had fans at The Center roaring.



You're Furkan right. pic.twitter.com/JaIOYZvOwp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 31, 2019

Stretching the game, indeed.

“It’s really important to get these opportunities at the beginning of the season,” Korkmaz said. “I know I can make the threes.”

In his third season as a 76er, Korkmaz' confidence is growing, thanks to coaches and teammates empowering him to shoot early and often.

“Whenever I go in the game, Coach Brown, coaching staff, players - they just want me to shoot,” Korkmaz said. “Whenever I’m open, they just want me to punish.”

After a solid showing with the Turkish National Team at this summer's FIBA World Cup , Korkmaz is ready to prove himself as a valuable member of the Sixers' rotation.

“My challenge coming back [to Philadelphia] was to show the people I can give this team more,” Korkmaz said.

With some impressive flashes under his belt, Korkmaz’ opportunities could keep coming.

For now, onward and upward.