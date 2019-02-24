Johnson Pulls Double Duty

Amir Johnson didn’t have to play Friday in Delaware.

And he certainly didn’t have to drive there himself.

But the 14-year veteran did both, because he wanted to.

That’s just the type of pro he is, or, probably putting it better, the type of person he is.

It had been nearly a month since Johnson, in his second season with the 76ers, had gotten run in an actual game. He felt the timing was right to do what he could to stay fresh, especially with the club thin up front at the moment, due to Joel Embiid missing the past two games with knee soreness.

So, Johnson floated the idea of joining the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, for a night.

That night was Friday, when the Coats hosted the Maine Red Claws (Boston Celtics) at the brand new 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

Ironically enough, the promotion that evening was 76ers Night, which brought out several familiar faces, including Johnson’s head coach.

Views of the opening act. Coats up 12 at the half on 76ers Night at ⁦@76ersFieldhouse⁩. pic.twitter.com/n0v7IvLuXJ — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) February 23, 2019

About 15 hours later, Johnson was back with the Sixers for Saturday’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He ended up subbing in early in the third quarter - his first appearance with the Sixers since January 26th in Denver.

It was the afternoon's feel-good subplot.

“How many 14-year NBA veterans make an effort on a Friday night to drive himself an hour away and just want to play basketball?,” Brown said Saturday. “It’s unique. It’s very, very rare, and I have tremendous respect for that effort, that he’s even thinking like that.”

Last season, his first with the Sixers, Johnson averaged 15.8 minutes per game. This year, with rookie Jonah Bolden and now Boban Marjanovic in the mix, the minutes have been less frequent.

Talking about his role a few weeks ago, Johnson summed up his mindset by saying the following:

“You always got to stay in shape. In my mind, I get paid to come in and workout everyday and keep my body right. I love to stay in shape.”

Johnson’s actions are backing up his words.

“He’s been a pro,” said Brown. “He’s a good human being, and a tremendous person.

"[Playing for Delaware] is a snapshot of humility, that is a snapshot of somebody putting his resume and ego on the shelf. He just wanted to play basketball. I have tremendous respect for that.”

Brown said he thought Johnson played well for the Blue Coats, too.

The 31-year old started in Delaware’s loss, and finished with 15 points (7-12 fg), seven rebounds, and a plus-10 rating.