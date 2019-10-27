Harris, Horford Help Trigger Turnaround

Snapshot:

Hours before the 76ers (2-0) set out on their first road trip of the season, talk among the players was about wanting to be a good road team.

If that's the goal, then Saturday's grind-it-out 117-111 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena was a solid place to start.

Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, the Sixers managed to trudge back. Tobias Harris catalyzed the push, erupting for 16 of his game-high 29 points in the period, all while putting his ability to score at all three levels on full display.

In the fourth, Al Horford and Ben Simmons helped bring the Sixers home, so to speak. Horford tallied 15 of his 23 points in the final frame, with 10 coming amidst a decisive 15-5 surge that increased the Sixers' lead from two points to 12.

Simmons assisted on three of Horford's baskets during that stretch. The 23-year old point man posted five points, four assists, and two steals in the fourth, en route to finishing with a final line of 13 points, 10 dimes, a career-high seven swipes, and four rebounds.

After jumping out to a quick 12-2 advantage, the Sixers quickly found themselves in a competitive battle. The Pistons led by one at the end of the first quarter, and three at the half.

As important as some of the starters were in turning the tide in the Sixers' favor, the contributions of the reserve corps in Saturday's victory can't go overlooked either.

On a night the Sixers' had a tough time finding their 3-point storke early, Mike Scott's perimeter touch was vital. He nailed five threes in all, and ended the evening with 17 points.

Shake Milton delivered a strong showing off the bench as well, netting 10 points.

The Sixers hit nine triples in their 63-point second half, and 13 total, a tally that proved to be the difference (Detroit had eight 3-pointers).

The Sixers, which were without Joel Embiid Saturday (right ankle), are now 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013-2014. Matisse Thybulle (2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl) filled the open spot in the starting line-up.

Up Next:

The 76ers will wrap up a two-game road trip Monday with a visit to the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta, coached by former Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, got a whopping 38 points from Trey Young in its opener at Detroit last Thursday.