Harris Continues to Provide Local Support

Monday, Tobias Harris announced another set of initiatives aimed at supporting communities in the Philadelphia area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will donate to Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia to help 12 families primarily based in North and West Philadelphia.

“This is a gamechanger,” Corinne O’Connell, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, said. “It also shows the deep commitment that Tobias has to Philadelphia and Habitat’s vision of a city where everyone has a decent place to live.”

Harris also partnered with Chick-Fil-A on Tuesday to provide lunch to 250 frontline healthcare workers at Temple University Hospital.

“We’re experiencing one of the biggest crises in the history of humankind,” Harris said. “Being able to provide kindness to people putting their lives at risk in hospitals and supporting Philadelphia families in dire need of help is an important responsibility for me.”

Finally, Harris will continue his partnership with Read by 4th, a local educational campaign managed by the Free Library of Philadelphia, by donating books for the home libraries of nearly 5,000 children as they keep up their reading skills.

Harris will also host a series of “Tobias Lit Labs” to interact virtually with students via read-alouds and games to keep students engaged.