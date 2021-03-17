Harris Fuels Comeback W

Make that six straight for the 76ers (28-12), which topped the New York Knicks (20-21), 99-96, Tuesday at The Center.

During the Sixers' fourth quarter comeback, Tobias Harris came up huge, scoring back-to-back buckets to put the team up four with less than two minutes remaining, after the Sixers trailed New York by as many as 10.

The Sixers outscored New York 26-14in the fourth period, holding the Knicks to just 26.3% from the field and 25.0% from long range.

Also in that fourth quarter, the Sixers forced four New York turnovers, and gave up zero of their own.

Julius Randle and former Sixer Alec Burks led the Knicks in scoring, each finishing with 19.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a game-high 30 points, plus six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. He shot 11-for-20 from the field, 4-for-6 from deep, and 4-for-4 from the foul stripe.



Harris scored eight points in the fourth period, and 17 of his 30 in the second half.

Ben Simmons

Simmons neared triple-double territory once again, recording a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus seven assists.



Simmons offered Harris props postgame:

Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) on Tobias Harris (@tobias31): “He should have been an All Star. I think people take for granted how talented he is.” "To us, he is an All-Star." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 17, 2021

Seth Curry

Curry finished with 20 points - including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter - three rebounds, and two assists, shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-7 from deep.



“It was a full team effort, on both ends of the floor, to get this win.”

Quote to Note:

Plain and simple.

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris (@tobias31): "He is an all-star, in my opinion." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 17, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers have a quick turnaround, as they prepare to face one of the East’s best Wednesday - the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (25-14).

The Bucks have won four straight, and nine of their last ten.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring once again this season, averaging 29.0 points per game. He also leads Milwaukee in rebounding (11.7 rpg) and sharing (6.2 apg).