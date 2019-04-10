Harding Promoted to Player Development Coach

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 10, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has promoted Lindsey Harding to Player Development Coach.

“Lindsey Harding has quickly become a valued member of our organization and she possesses a great basketball mind,” said 76ers General Manager Elton Brand. “Promoting Lindsey to Player Development Coach was a natural fit and our players and staff will greatly benefit from her extensive basketball experience. We look forward to the work she will do on and off the court, in further developing our roster.”

In her new role, Harding’s primary responsibility will be to monitor and continuously develop players’ skillsets through on-court training and daily film breakdown. She will assist the player development department in executing the on-court player development program while supporting the players’ off-court development as well. Harding joined the organization prior to the 2018-19 season and served as a pro personnel scout, observing talent at games throughout the country and abroad.

“I am very excited about Lindsey’s promotion to Player Development Coach,” said 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown. “Her many years of basketball experiences and success, will certainly be a welcomed addition to our very diverse and growing coaching staff. The development of our players from a skill acquisition and holistic standpoint, have always been at the forefront of our objectives. Her personality, work ethic and spirit will only add to her ability to coach and help us develop our players. I think she’s going to be a star.”

Prior to her scouting role, Harding played nine seasons in the WNBA for Minnesota, Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix. She appeared in 270 games (210 starts) and posted 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. Harding also played internationally in Turkey, Lithuania, Russia and Cyprus.

Harding was originally selected by Phoenix with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft after starring at Duke University where her No. 10 is retired. She was named the 2007 Naismith College Player of the Year as she led the Blue Devils to a 32-2 record.