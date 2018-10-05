Game Recap | Behind Redick's Perfect 10, Team Leaves Shanghai With Win

Snapshot:

JJ Redick’s shooting performance Friday in Shanghai was quite literally a Perfect 10.

There really isn’t much more of an apt way to describe it.

Coming off the bench for the third time in as many pre-season games, the 13-year veteran knocked down all 10 of his attempts from the field in the 76ers’ (3-0) 120-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) in the opener of the NBA China Games series. Seven of his baskets were three-pointers.

The most notable of the bunch came late in the first half, on a heave from the corner. Not only did Redick make the shot, he was drew a foul in patented fashion, too, and converted the ensuing free throw.

The four-point sequence gave the Sixers their first lead since the opening two minutes of play, and set the club on course to successfully erasing what had once been a 15-point deficit.

Redick ended the evening with a game-high 28 points in 21 minutes. He also added four assists.

“You wished those games would count in the regular season,” said Redick, who was questionable going into Friday’s game because of gastroenteritis. “It was just one of those days, I could tell doing my pre-game shooting, the ball was just getting to my pocket really easy. When you have that feeling, it just feels effortless, it’s not a lot of wasted motion. I just felt if I could get a clean look, it was going to go in.”

That’s indeed what happened.

“The way he shot it, that is an elite JJ Redick performance, even by his standard,” Brett Brown said.

For the second time in as many outings, Landry Shamet got into the act in a productive, positive way. With some stellar sharpshooting of his own, this year’s no. 26 overall pick contributed to the Sixers’ comeback cause.

He notched 16 points before the break, en route to finishing with 18 points overall, and along with Redick, accounted for 35 of the Sixers’ 64 points by halftime.

The Sixers hit 16 triples Friday, relying on the longball to build a lead as large as 12.

Joel Embiid set a pre-season high by scoring 22 points (8-17 fg), and has now reached the 20-point mark in all three of his exhibition appearances. He brought down 10 boards as well to earn his second double-double of the fall.

Ben Simmons had a good night, with nine points (3-4 fg), 10 assists, and nine boards in 27 minutes, while Markelle Fultz tallied four points (2-7 fg), three assists, and three steals.

Notable Nuggets:

Showing Shanghai Some Love

After the Sixers took part in an entertaining, competitive game Friday in front 18,000 engaged fans at a sold out Mercedes Benz Arena, the team’s appreciation for its host city was on full display.

“Thank you very much,” Brett Brown said to a group of local Chinese reporters. “You have a beautiful city.”

The head coach’s two starts echoed those sentiments.

“The fans have been amazing, and tonight was great,” said Joel Embiid, who, according to Ben Simmons, threw out the idea that the NBA should do All-Star Games in China.

POW! Are you saying "pow"? POW POW! What are you saying? pic.twitter.com/Q7DmzyQM0l — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 5, 2018

“This is my second time back this year,” Simmons said.

The reigning Rookie of the Year called the Chinese fans some of the best he’s ever played in front of.

“I think it’s always a great opportunity for the team to come out here, great bonding experience, and obviously show the fans the way we play.”

Game Speak

With 90 seconds to go in Friday’s first quarter, the Sixers were in a tough place, trailing by 15 points, 35-20, and in need of a spark.

While JJ Redick and Landry Shamet would eventually help turn the tide of the game back in the Sixers’ favor, Brett Brown acknowledged afterwards there are some things his group needs to clean up.

“I thought our defense was really being challenged by Dallas. They forced into some uncomfortable situations. I think the main thing that we take away from tonight defensively is that we fouled too much. We have to do a better job of basically moving our feet and showing our hands.”

All said and done, Dallas was awarded 40 foul shots.

Defining the “P” in “MVP”

Following Friday’s game, Brett Brown was asked about Joel Embiid’s ambition to win this year’s MVP award. This was Brown’s response:

“Wanting to be MVP? That’s ‘Most Valuable Person.’ He is our leader. That’s what interests me the most, is cultivating Joel, and Ben [Simmons], as leaders. That’s MVP - ‘Most Valuable Person.’”

‘Gram of the Game:

It was an instant viral classic, after the big man inadvertently bopped a fan on the head.

This is what dreams are made of. A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) on Oct 5, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Up Next:

The Sixers and Mavs will do it again, this time on Monday at 8:00 AM EST in Shenzhen. Considered one of China’s leading tech hubs, the city is located about eight hours driving time (two hours flying) farther down the country’s eastern coast from Shanghai. The contest will close out both the 2018 NBA China Games, and the Sixers’ pre-season schedule.