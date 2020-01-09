Game Preview | Thybulle Poised for Return

The Seventy Sixers (24-14) will look for their third win in three tries this season versus the Boston Celtics (25-10) Thursday night in South Philadelphia.

And while the Sixers will be absentJoel Embiid (finger), they expect to welcome back standout rookie Matisse Thybulle, who made a strong impression at Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s always got great energy. He’s a big piece to our team, and we’re excited to have him back,” Tobias Harris said.

“You get him back, and you’re reminded of how different we have a chance to be,” Brett Brown said. “The impact that he can make, especially defensively, [is] very disruptive.”

Prior to missing two weeks (knee sprain, bone bruise), Thybulle played his way into a key role on a team of All-Stars and veterans. In addition to providing a strong defensive presence, Thybulle also proved himself an impressive long range shooter, hitting 46.3% from deep.

“It’s good to see him interact with his teammates, and from a selfish coaching standpoint, get a skillset that you respect, appreciate, and truthfully, need,” Brown said.

Even after his time away from the court, Thybulle still leads all rookies in total steals (43). His 1.4 steals per game marks the second highest average on the team, behind Ben Simmons, who leads the league in steals per game (2.2).

Needless to say, the rookie is thrilled to be back.

“It feels great. It’s hard to sit out,” Thybulle said. “Being a player, you want to get out there, play, impact, help, in any way you can. It’s good to have that opportunity back.”

Harris played a key role in keeping Thybulle ready for his return.

“I always want him to stay locked in, and still present yourself as you’re playing,” Harris said. “I think routine is big. I’m always throwing the iPad to him, with the personnel on there, and quizzing him a little bit after… so when he comes back, it’s second nature.”

Thybulle welcomed Harris’ input, as the rookie refused to let being sidelined stop him from improving.

“The opportunity to watch these guys play, watch more basketball, and get a feel from an outside perspective... That’s helped me a lot, knowing where I can help more,” Thybulle said.

Thursday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics visit the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back, after falling to the Spurs, 129-114, in Boston Wednesday night. Boston also lost to the Wizards Monday in Washington.

Kemba Walker, who has averaged 22.0 points per game in his first season in Boston, missed three games (flu) prior to the matchup with the Spurs. He scored six points, three rebounds, and four assists in 18 minutes in his return to play on Wednesday.

