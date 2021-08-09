Summer League Play Begins | Game Preview

Summer League Training Camp has come to a close in Las Vegas, as the 76ers turn their attention to competitive play.

The team’s four-game slate opens Monday, facing the Dallas Mavericks at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The 76ers Summer League Roster, headlined by returning Sixers Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed and Rayjon Tucker, along with recent additions Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, Charles Bassey, and Aaron Henry, prepare to begin Summer League play.

While Maxey, Joe, and Reed already have a season of NBA competition under their belts, Monday’s matchup marks their Summer League debuts, after Summer League 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19.

Sixers Assistant Coach Brian Adams is at the helm in Las Vegas, as the head coach of the Summer League squad.

“Summer League is all about balancing,” Adams said. “You have guys fighting for opportunities that have been with the team all year, and then you have guys that you just drafted that are going to be with the team, and then you have guys trying to make it. “The priority is about putting people in the right positions to succeed.”

Joe is looking forward to capitalizing on every moment.

“I think the [NBA] experience gives me a head start,” Joe said. “I’m just as excited as the guys that were drafted this year to get out there, get some exposure, get better, and play the game that I love.”

For more from Joe, check out the 76ers Podcast Network’s Summer Sixers one-on-one series.

Monday’s matchup tips at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBA TV

The Road Ahead:

Monday, Aug. 9

Thomas & Mack

4 p.m. ET – Dallas vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

Thursday, Aug. 12

Cox Pavilion

9 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

Saturday, Aug. 14

Cox Pavilion

5 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston (NBA TV)

Sunday, Aug. 15

Cox Pavilion

7 p.m. – Minnesota vs. Philadelphia (ESPN2)

Monday, Aug. 16 or Tuesday, Aug. 17*

*TBD fifth and final Summer League game