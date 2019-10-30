Game Preview | A Stop at Home

For the second time in as many games, the undefeated 76ers (3-0) are facing an undefeated opponent.

This time, the challenger is the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-0), visiting The Center for only time this season.

Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns is off to a strong start. He ranks second in the NBA, averaging 32.0 points through three games.

Towns last faced fellow All-Star big man Joel Embiid on Jan. 15 in South Philadelphia. The Sixers topped the Wolves that night, 149-107, fueled by Embiid’s 31 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Embiid enters Wednesday’s match-up coming off a dominant performance in Atlanta, where he notched a 36-point, 13-rebound double-double. He also added three steals and hit the game-winning free throws.

Along with the battle of the bigs, Wednesday’s contest will feature two of the most active defenses in the league, so expect plenty of hustle plays.

As of Tuesday, the Sixers and Wolves tied for the league lead in steals per game (10.7). Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, Towns, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, share the league lead in steals per game (2.7 spg).

On top of that, the Sixers and Minnesota both rank among the top five in deflections per game. The 76ers are third in the NBA (19.3), the Timberwolves fourth (18.0).

Thybulle leads the league in deflections individually, averaging 5.0 per game to open his rookie campaign.

Speaking of top-rate defenders, Wednesday’s contest marks the on-court return of Robert Covington to The Center. He was sidelined with injury last season when he made his first return visit with the Wolves.

Covington (11.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg) is expected to play Wednesday.

Opponent Outlook:

After their first three contests, the Timberwolves rank among the top five in the league in points (121.3), rebounds (50.0), and steals (10.7) per game. In Minnesota's home opener against Miami this past weekend, Andrew Wiggins rose to the occasion, finishing with 25 points and six boards.

