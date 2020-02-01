Game Preview | Seeking a Sweep

The 76ers (31-18) will meet the Celtics (32-15) for the fourth and final time in the regular season Saturday in Boston.

Having won the first three meetings between the teams, the Sixers will seek their first season sweep over the C’s since the 2000-2001 season.

Here’s a look back at the season’s first three meetings:

This season’s first matchup between the division rivals came on Opening Night in Philadelphia, as the Sixers put together an impressive, balanced performance to tip off the year.

Each of the team’s starters scored at least 15 points. Ben Simmons scored a team-high 24 points, to go with eight rebounds and nine assists, while Joel Embiid notched a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double en route to the team’s 107-93 victory.

The next meeting came Dec. 12 in Boston, as Embiid had one of his most dominant performances this season.

The big man posted 38 points (12-21 FG), 13 rebounds, six assists, and a block. Tobias Harris impressed in the contest, adding 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block.

The team shared 24 assists and gave up just six turnovers in the hard-fought 115-109 victory.

The most recent game between the two teams came Jan. 9 in South Philadelphia, as the Sixers faced the challenge of playing without Embiid (left hand).

In that third matchup, it was Josh Richardson who rose to the occasion, finishing with 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the 109-98 victory.

A strong rebounding presence has been a through line for the Sixers throughout the three wins, besting Boston by at least 10 boards in each meeting.

The Sixers have also shot well from long-range in the series, converting 38.8% of its shots from deep.

The final game of the regular season series tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Newly-named All-Star starter Kemba Walker leads his team in scoring (22.0 ppg) and steals (5.0 apg). Walker’s teammate and first-time All-Star Jayson Tatum is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

The C’s have won five of their last six, including a 109-101 victory in Miami on Tuesday.

Follow Along:

Watch: ABC / espn.com/watch

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic