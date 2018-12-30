Game Preview | Portland Marks Last Stop of Memorable 2018

Scene Setter:

In 2018, the 76ers (23-13) made their first playoff appearance since 2012, advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Shortly after, Ben Simmons earned Rookie of the Year honors. Then the team played in China, and a new season began.

Soon enough, Jimmy Butler became a Sixer.

Now, Joel Embiid is on track to compete for multiple postseason awards, and the squad holds the fourth spot in the East.

Sunday in Portland, the club will close the door on what has been quite a year for the franchise.

The Sixers will head into the evening having won three of their last four, most recently a decisive win at the Jazz, 114-97. The starters and bench worked in harmony in Salt Lake City, delivering an impressive effort on both ends of the court.

“I thought that we played excellent defense, and I thought that we shared the ball,” Brett Brown said. “And we really saw some good things offensively.”

During Saturday’s practice in Portland, Brown said he’s eager to get Jimmy Butler more involved as this five-game road trip continues.

“I feel like we need to get Jimmy more involved earlier,” Brown said. “When you start a game, sometimes the game goes by him because he’s unselfish.”

Butler scored 19 points on Thursday against the Jazz, and 24 on Christmas Day against Boston.

This will be the first meeting between the Sixers and the Trail Blazers (20-16) this season.

Opponent Outlook:

After losing to the Warriors 115-105 on Saturday night, the Blazers will host the Sixers in the latter half of a back-to-back. Against the Warriors, All-Star Damian Lillard led his team with 40 points and five assists. Lillard is averaging 26.7 points per game this season, and CJ McCollum averages 21.0 points per game. The Blazers have dropped three of their last five.

Follow Along: