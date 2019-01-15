Game Preview | Players, Teams Ready to Reconnect

by Lauren Rosen

Scene Setter:

A few months ago, dinner with T.J. McConnell the night before a game probably would’ve been typical for Dario Saric.

Instead, that time together is now a novelty for the old friends, who will meet as opponents Tuesday when the 76ers (28-16) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) at The Center.

The contest will mark the first game between the teams since a November 12th trade that brought Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to the Sixers, and sent Saric, Covington, and Jerryd Bayless to Minnesota.

“Philly is my first true home,” Covington said at Wolves’ shootaround Tuesday morning.

Covington will not appear in the game, due to a right knee injury.

Tuesday’s matchup is also Jimmy Butler’s first game against his former team.

“It may sound like we know everything that he’s going to do,” Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders said. “But knowing Jimmy, he added something to his game too.”

The Sixers will seek their second consecutive win before arguably their most difficult stretch of the season. The team topped the Knicks, 108-105, Sunday, fueled by Ben Simmons’ 20 points, 22 rebounds, and nine assists.

After Tuesday’s meeting with the Wolves, the Sixers will face seven consecutive opponents currently in the playoff picture.

Opponent Outlook:

The Timberwolves have won four of their last five games. In Saturday’s 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed a career-high 27 rebounds. Towns leads the Wolves in points (22.4), rebounds (12.6), and blocks (2.0) per game. 2011 MVP Derrick Rose is posting 18.9 points per game, his highest average since 2011-2012.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app