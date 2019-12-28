Game Preview | Next Stop: Miami

After Friday’s loss in Orlando, the 76ers (23-11) will look to rebound Saturday as they visit the Miami Heat (23-8) for the first time this season.

“We’ve just got to bounce back, and be ready for Miami. Come out with better energy, better physicality, just really be able to play,” Tobias Harris said.

Harris finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds against Orlando, one of his former teams, for his fourth double-double of the season. Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds too.

“Overall, we’ve just got to get better. Keep the same mentality that we had [against Milwaukee], and we’re going to be fine,” Embiid said.

Saturday’s matchup with the Heat figures to be a noteworthy night for Josh Richardson, returning to Miami to visit his former team for the first time.

The Sixers and Heat have split their two contests this season thus far, 1-1, both games played at The Center. Richardson exploded for 32 points in the first meeting, shooting 11-of-15 from the field, including six 3-pointers.

And while Richardson strives to treat every game with the same competitive mentality, matchups with Miami will always hold a bit of extra significance,as he faces off with his close friend and former teammate, Bam Adebayo.

“We talk every day. [Bam is] my brother. Even if it was outside of basketball, he would still be one of my best friends,” Richardson said.’’

In his third season in the NBA, Adebayo has shown his best stuff yet. The former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, scoring at least 14 points and eight rebounds in each of his last six games.

Richardson loves watching his friend succeed.

“It’s dope. I know how hard he works,” Richardson said. “When you see the work that your friends put in, it’s cool to be able to see them reap the benefits. His potential is endless.”

But between the lines, both players mean business.

“He’s a competitor, and I’m a competitor,” Richardson said. “It’s been fun.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Heat (23-8) have played well of late, winning their last four straight. Most recently, Miami topped Indiana, 113-112, thanks to late-game heroics from Goran Dragic. Dragic scored 14 points off the bench in the contest.

Jimmy Butler leads his team in scoring (20.4 ppg) and assists (6.6 apg), while rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have each impressed - averaging 13.9 and 16.3 points per game, respectively.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic