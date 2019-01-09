Game Preview | Heading South, Seeking a Sweep

by Lauren Rosen

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (27-14) will look to keep a good thing going Wednesday in the second half of a home-and-home series against the Washington Wizards (16-25).

In Tuesday’s 132-115 win over the Wizards, the Sixers did a lot of things well - passing the ball, their bread and butter, in particular.

Every Sixer on the floor had at least one assist, nine of which belonged to Ben Simmons (17 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast). The team distributed a season-high 39 dimes on 49 field goals.

“That’s my favorite stat,” Brett Brown said of the team’s assists. “That’s how we want to play.”

After a close start to the game, the Sixers outscored the Wizards 36-16 in the second quarter and never looked back. For the night, the Sixers shot 55.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from three (17-34).

Eight of those 17 makes belonged to Landry Shamet, who is often found shooting alongside JJ Redick at practice.

Tuesday, with Redick sidelined (lower back tightness), the rookie took a walk in his mentor’s shoes.

Shamet delivered a breakout performance, scoring a career-high 29 points. His eight 3-pointers were the most for any Sixer rookie ever, and the most for any rookie in the NBA this season.

The Sixers have now won four in a row.

“I landed in a great situation—I couldn’t have been in a better spot,” said Shamet, who credited teammates for his success. “I wanted to find my role as quickly as possible and buy into it.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, a fifth consecutive win for the Sixers would be their longest of the season, and tie the longest active win streak in the league, currently held by the San Antonio Spurs (which face the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday).

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards are led by Bradley Beal, who had 28 points on 11 for 18 shooting in Tuesday’s contest. The Sixers have now bested the Wizards in both of their meetings this season.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app