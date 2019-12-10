Game Preview | Harris, Thybulle Forging Bond

Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle were the 76ers’ (17-7) leading scorers in the team’s 110-104 win Sunday over Toronto, but they have much more in common than that.

With Harris one of the team’s most vocal leaders and Thybulle a uniquely talented rookie, the pair is developing a special off-court bond too.

“Aside from being an amazing example, [Tobias has] been like a big brother," Thybulle said Sunday. "We sit next to each other on every flight, and he’s constantly giving me advice."

.@tobias31 has been a brother to @MatisseThybulle. Here's some wholesome monday morning content for ya: "Aside from being an amazing example, he's been like a big brother. I seek him for all my questions, whether it's financially, on the court, off the court - I go to him." pic.twitter.com/gzZOijA50m — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 9, 2019

While Harris (26 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk vs TOR) takes pride in being a leader and a resource for the Sixers' younger players, he has a special respect for Thybulle’s “uncommon” game.

“[Matisse] really helped us secure that win tonight,” Harris said. “He came in and his energy was amazing, he was able to knock down big shots - big threes that really pushed our lead each and every time they tried to make a run too.”

Thybulle finished Sunday’s contest with a career-high 20 points. He also nailed a personal-high five threes, while registering two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.

“He was amazing out there. He’s an amazing player, amazing person, amazing rookie too,” Harris said.

The respect between @tobias31 and @MatisseThybulle (the team's two highest scorers Sunday vs. Toronto) is mutual. "[Matisse] was amazing out there. He's an amazing player, an amazing person, an amazing rookie too... He's really catching his stride now." pic.twitter.com/JOJjjuK8Ji — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 10, 2019

Upon hearing Harris’ comments, Thybulle threw the praise right back Harris’ way.

“I seek him for all my questions, whether it’s financially, on the court, off the court, I go to him. He’s done it at a very high level for a while now, and I really look up to him in that sense. He’s been able to be a huge role model for me.”

Now, with Harris as the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder (19.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg), and Thybulle emerging as one of the team’s most accurate 3-point shooters (44.0%) and leaders in steals (1.5 spg), each wing figures to be a crucial piece for the team moving forward.

The pair will look to keep momentum going Tuesday, when the team hosts the Denver Nuggets for the only time this season.

After a 100-97 loss in Denver on Nov. 8, the Sixers will look for a split in this year's series.

Tuesday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET

Opponent Outlook:

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets visit South Philadelphia as the fourth and final stop on their East Coast road trip. After a win over the Knicks, the Nuggets have dropped two straight to Boston and Brooklyn.

Jokic continues to impress, averaging a 16.1-point, 10.1-rebound double-double. The big man scored 30 points on 13-of-21 shooting in Boston, and 24 on 10-of-21 shooting against Brooklyn.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic