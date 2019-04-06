Last Regular Season Trip Begins in Chicago

Scene Setter:

When the 76ers (49-30) visit the Chicago Bulls (22-57) for the third of four matchups between the teams, the squad will seek its 50th win and also to move closer to the three seed in the playoffs.

The Sixers will look to rebound from a hard-fought loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (59-20) as well, after falling 128-122 at home Thursday.

In Joel Embiid’s return to the court after missing the previous three games (load management), the big man produced a massive 34-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist triple-double.

“I think you look at his stat line, it just confirms how dominant he can be,” Brown said.

With the playoffs just three games away -- the team will face the Miami Heat Tuesday and Chicago again on Wednesday -- Brown is taking a holistic approach to preparing his players for the fight ahead.

“Health trumps all,” Brown said. “It’s my job to deliver them to a playoff setting that they’re willing to throw punches.”

Embiid and Jimmy Butler (who missed Thursday’s game with back tightness) are questionable for Saturday’s meeting with the Bulls.

Saturday’s contest might give fans a glimpse at the newest Sixer, Greg Monroe, whom Brown anticipates playing. .

“It’s a great team, talented team, great organization, a lot of history,” Monroe said Thursday, shortly after his positioning with the team became official. “I’m happy to be here.”

With the Boston Celtics (48-32) defeating the Indiana Pacers (47-33) Friday night, the Sixers have clinched home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They’ll look to lock down the third seed in the games ahead.

Opponent Outlook:

As the season winds down, the shorthanded Chicago club has dropped five of their last six. Zach LaVine, who scored 39 points and the game winner against the Sixers when the teams last met, is not expected to appear in Saturday’s contest (thigh), while Kris Dunn is listed as doubtful (back). Star sophomore Lauri Markkanen has been shut down for the season (fatigue).

