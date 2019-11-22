Game Preview | Against Spurs, Team Seeks Tenth Win

While the 76ers (9-5) have maintained a winning standard at home, different faces have played major roles in each W.

Charged with overcoming a 17-point deficit Wednesday while hosting the Knicks, the 76ers played dynamically on both ends of the floor led to a hard-fought victory down the stretch.

Mike Scott stayed ready, and the Sixers were rewarded.

He heated up in a big way late, scoring each of his 12 points in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter. Scott drained four of his six 3-point attempts.

“I don’t really like to force it,” he said. “When it comes my way, just play with confidence, make the right plays. It came my way today, so I just let it fly.”

Scott’s biggest moment came with 1:27 remaining, when his final three of the night gave the Sixers a 99-95 edge.

“He’s a silent assassin,” Brett Brown said. “He doesn’t say much, he keeps what he has inside a lot. He internalizes a lot of things. But he is tough. He really is built for this city.”

Whether it’s postseason heroics (see Game 4 of the Sixers' 2019 opening round series against Brooklyn), or clutch play in mid-November, Scott has never been afraid to seize the moment during his tenure with the Sixers.

“There’s a physicality, there’s an edge that he has. To see him be rewarded with the work that he puts in, making some timely threes - I’m very fond of him. I respect him,” Brown said.

As the season unfolds, Scott hopes to have more than a few of these big nights - for which he’ll continue to be ready.

“I’m proud of him. He’s put in the time, and he deserves it,” Brown said.

Hosting the Spurs (5-10) Friday, the Sixers have another opportunity to maintain their undefeated record at home.

Who knows which Sixers could emerge to shine. As Scott's outing against the Knicks showed, the possibilities are deep.

Friday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Spurs visit Philadelphia for the only time this season looking to snap a seven-game skid. It’ll be a reunion of coaches on both benches, as new Sixers’ assistant coach Ime Udoka faces off against his former colleagues, and Brett Brown goes toe to toe with Gregg Popovich once again.

In his second season as a Spur, DeMar DeRozan leads his team in both scoring (21.7 ppg) and assists (4.8 apg). He's been even more potent on the road, averaging 25.6 points per game and shooting 64.5% from the field.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / ESPN / WatchESPN.com

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic