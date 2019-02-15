Game Presentation Crew Earns All-Star Call

The players, they have it easy.

Their chances of landing a spot in the NBA’s annual All-Star Game? About five percent.

For another group of people in the league, the odds aren’t quite as “good” - only a little better than three percent.

Then again, that speaks to the talent of the 76ers game presentation crew.

Meet Derrick Hayes, Nicole Bianchini, Gabriella Papale, and Christian Crosby (let’s be real, you probably already know who Christian is).

This foursome accounts for part of the core that's responsible for coordinating and pulling off everything you experience on gamedays at The Center, aside from the actual game itself.

Simba Cam. Flossing Anthony. Sixer vs Sixer. The Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out.

Derrick and his team are the masterminds behind executing many of these beloved, staple (and in some cases viral) in-arena features and stunts.

While Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be representing the Sixers on the court throughout All-Star Weekend, the organization’s game presentation crew will be doing the same behind the scenes.

The number of game presentation staffs hand-picked by the league to help run All-Star Weekend each year? That would be one.

"Our game presentation crew — Derrick Hayes, Nicole Bianchini, Gab Papale and, of course, Christian Crosby — are the best in the business," said 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O'Reilly. "The team consistently creates an #onbrand, high energy atmosphere with a family friendly show, making our games incredibly energetic and engaging for all of our fans — no matter who you are.

"After being awarded the Game Experience Satisfaction Award as voted by our season ticket members, we are thrilled that the league also recognizes there is no better experience than at a Philadelphia 76ers game. We are honored and proud to have our crew been selected to represent at NBA All Star Weekend."

The distinction to serve the NBA this weekend in Charlotte isn’t something Derrick, Nicole, Gabriella, and Christian take lightly, or for granted. Here’s what they had to say about the opportunity.

DERRICK HAYES

76ERS DIRECTOR, GAME PRESENTATION

“It’s a great honor and accomplishment to be recognized by the NBA to help facilitate one of its biggest events of the year. We as a department work so hard every season to put on the best show possible and to be recognized for our efforts is a huge compliment. The NBA always likes to emphasize that while the players are selected to be a part of the All-Star team, the staff that they select to run these events are also a part of an “All-Star” staff. For our department to not only be recognized, but trusted to help execute these events at such an elite level is a huge honor and I’m very proud of my crew for being selected this year."

NICOLE BIANCHINI

76ERS MANAGER, GAME PRESENTATION

“It’s so awesome because the four of us are actually going to be all over the place in Charlotte working different events at different arenas. Christian is the All-Star veteran, and is going to be hosting All-Star Saturday Night this year. Derrick will be working the All-Star Saturday Night events, as well and producing the celebrity moments throughout the night. Gabby is overseeing all of the Entertainment teams throughout the entire weekend. She’s making sure all of the various ENT teams attend rehearsals, events, appearances, and handles all of their scheduling. I’ll be at the Bojangles Coliseum as a Stage Manager for all of the events taking place at that arena such as the Celebrity Game, All-Star Practice, Media Day, etc. “There are so many moving parts that goes into all of the different events – we’re constantly receiving updated production schedules, rundowns, and important documents that we need in order to make these events a success. We’ve had a number of conference calls with the NBA and our counterparts throughout the league in order to make sure we’re all prepared for Charlotte.”

GABRIELLA PAPALE

76ERS GAME PRESENTATION COORDINATOR

“To be honest, I am very lucky to work with the team that I do! I think we all have a lot of respect for each other because we all have similar stories about how we got into the industry – started as interns and proved ourselves to get to where we are now. “We are all together so much, the dynamic is more like a family. I see these guys more than I see my real family (and roommates)!!! On a game day, we’re together for 14-plus hours in a tiny little room. We’ve all figured out what needs to be done to help everyone succeed. We call ourselves the ‘Game Pres Family,’ because that’s what we are. The dynamic among us is something very special, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. “I feel very blessed to share my first All-Star experience with Derrick, Nicole and Christian. It is truly an honor to be here on this stage, and I am so proud to be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers Game Presentation Family!”

CHRISTIAN CROSBY

76ERS IN-ARENA HOST