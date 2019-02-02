Over the course of the 76ers’ four-game, nine-day Western Conference road trip, we’ll be compiling a collection of short stories involving members of the team, and its traveling party.

Be sure to check back regularly for updates to our ‘Reflections From the Road’ series.

• Part I: Hard to Leave Home

• Part II: The Altitude, It's Real

• Part III: Binge Watching is Coming

• Part IV: A Summertime Destination

• Part V: Bring That Bell, Brotha!

• Part VI: A Running Habit

A FRIENDSHIP GETTING FINER WITH AGE

Take California’s I-80 East from the Bay Area to Sacramento, and you might very well be tempted to peel off at Exit 19 - if you’re of a certain age and inclination, that is.

From there, it takes about another 45 miles to get to the heart of the region where one of the United States’ most renown liquid exports is harvested, crushed, fermented, bottled, and subsequently shipped out all over the world.

Wine, of course, is synonymous with Northern California, specifically Napa Valley and Sonoma County.

It also represents one of the early gateways to what has since become a strong friendship inside the 76ers’ locker room.

Before JJ Redick (ruled out in Sacramento for a planned game of rest) signed with the team, T.J. McConnell was mostly into Cabernets. Over the past year and a half, it’s safe to say the Pittsburgh native’s palette has expanded.

“I wasn’t that much into wine when I first met JJ, then it really kind of just took off. He started teaching me a little bit about it. I wouldn’t know a good bottle of wine from a bad bottle of wine, but he’s taught me a lot.”

McConnell, however, considers wine merely a minor contributing factor to the bond he’s formed with Redick. That both players are good people with other mutual interests was the biggest reason they hit it off so quickly, McConnell says.

“The only things that I heard before JJ got here was he’s a great guy, relentless worker, and a culture-changer. He’s been all of those.”

For Redick, leaning into McConnell came with the territory.

“I realized right away when I signed here that T.J. had never really had a vet before who took him under his wing, so I did that initially just to look after a younger player. We ended up developing a real friendship.”

Now, whether it’s dinner on the road, or their families doing a dual Thanksgiving meal this past year, McConnell and Redick are about as likely to be found together off the court as they are on it.