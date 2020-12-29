First Meeting with Familiar Foe

For their third game in four days, the 76ers (2-1) will host the Toronto Raptors (0-2) at The Center Tuesday.

After splitting their weekend back-to-back, the team will look to bounce back following Sunday’s shorthanded loss in Cleveland.

The team was absent Joel Embiid Sunday (back tightness), however the All-Star big man is listed as probable for Tuesday’s meeting with Toronto.

“That’s on us,” Ben Simmons said following the team’s 118-94 loss. “We’ve got to lock in and play better, regardless of the situation.”

Simmons had a solid weekend, combining for 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists over the course of the back-to-back.

“We’re going to go back, watch the film, and get better as a team,” Simmons said.

Tobias Harris recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists against the Cavaliers, and 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s 109-89 win over the Knicks.

For Harris, the path ahead is paved by consistent energy.

“Night after night, we’re going to have to find our juice,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re going up against. We’ve got to find our energy, find our flow out there.

“We’ve got to do all the little things.”

The Sixers’ bench, which has shown promising signs in the season’s early runnings, will look to compensate for the absence of Furkan Korkmaz (left adductor strain) in the next few games.

The Raptors, based in Tampa this season, will be seeking their first win of the season.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors are looking to get their season on track in Philadelphia, after dropping their first pair of outings to the Pelicans and Spurs.

In the club’s most recent matchup with the Spurs, Fred VanVleet led the way, finishing with 27 points (10-20 FG), nine assists, three rebounds, and a steal. Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry notched a 16-point, 10-assist double-double.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic