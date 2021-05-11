Final Regular Season Road Trip Opens in Indiana

The 76ers (47-21) are headed out on their last road trip of the regular season, one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

It's a feat the franchise hasn't achieved in 20 years, dating back to 2000-01.

With four regular season games remaining to accomplish the feat, the Sixers' next chance to earn that victory - and to extend on their league-best eight game winning streak - comes Tuesday in Indiana.

The Sixers' most recent win came Saturday at The Center, where they notched a 118-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons (20-48).

In the absence of Ben Simmons (back tightness), Seth Curry (left hip injury recovery), and Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain), Tyrese Maxey (22 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl) and Matisse Thybulle (2 pts, 3 reb, 5 stl) stepped into the starting lineup.

Maxey, who did not appear in the front half of the team’s back-to-back on Friday versus New Orleans, made the most of his opportunity, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep, and 6-for-7 from the foul line.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” Tobias Harris said of Maxey at Monday’s practice. “I can’t say enough about how good he is.”

Harris has also shared wisdom from his own career with the rookie.

“He’s on a winning team, a team that’s fighting for a championship… My biggest thing I tell him is: be patient with this process.”

Maxey’s hard work - he takes pride in working out on every off day - is recognized by his head coach.

“There’s nobody that works more,” Doc Rivers said of Maxey on Monday. “He puts a lot of time in. It’s just amazing... He’s very coachable, he really is. He listens.”

“I think he is going to be one of the top guards in this league for years to come,” George Hill said. “I love everything about him - kid has heart.”

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pacers, occupying the No. 9 seed in the East, are jockeying for positioning in the play-in tournament.

Indiana will host the Sixers for the second night of their back-to-back, after visiting the Cavaliers Monday in Cleveland.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in scoring this season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Former Sixer T.J. McConnell leads the team in assists (6.5 apg) and steals (1.8 spg). McConnell also leads the NBA in total steals (118).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic