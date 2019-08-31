FIBA World Cup Watch | How to Catch Korkmaz

With FIBA World Cup competition set to get underway in China, there will be no shortage of opportunities to watch Furkan Korkmaz represent the 76ers on the international stage.

In the group stage of the tournament, he and the Turkish national team will face Japan, the United States, and the Czech Republic.

Turkey tips off World Cup play Sunday in Shanghai against Japan. Catching Korkmaz’s 2019 World Cup debut will take a serious commitment for East Coasters, as the contest begins at 4:30 a.m. in Philadelphia.

Fellow NBA players Cedi Osman (Cleveland) and Ersan Ilyasova (Milwaukee) join Korkmaz on the Turkish team. Japan’s roster includes 2019 ninth overall draft pick Rui Hachimura (Washington), as well as Memphis Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe.

Turkey’s second matchup will come Tuesday, as the team faces the United States (8:30 a.m. ET). Team USA is headlined by Kemba Walker (Boston), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), and Khris Middleton (Milwaukee).

Korkmaz, who fared well off the bench during a series of World Cup exhibition friendlies, and the Turks will play their final first round game Thursday at 4:30 a.m. ET against the Czech Republic. ET. Tomas Satoransky (Chicago) represents the NBA on the Czech Republic’s squad.

All games are available on ESPN+, and results can be found here.