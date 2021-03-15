Fans Return for Big 76ers Win
The 76ers (27-12) have played in three games since the All-Star break, and they’ve won all three by at least 22 points.
The Sixers’ latest W, which came Sunday versus San Antonio, was the most decisive — they won 134-99, and led by as many as 42.
In the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), the Sixers were boosted by their fans - 3,100 of them - witnessing their first Sixers’ win of the season in-person.
The Sixers shot 57.1% (56-98) from the field, and 51.7% (15-29) from deep - their second consecutive game shooting at least 50.0% from the field and 50.0% from long range.
Derrick White and Drew Eubanks led the way for the Spurs, recording 17 points apiece.
Key Contributors:
-
Tobias Harris
-
Harris flirted with a triple-double, finishing with a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 10-for-18 from the field.
-
Harris finished at a game-high +36.
-
Ben Simmons
-
In his first game back since the break (health and safety protocols), Simmons finished with 14 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. He converted on six of his nine field goal attempts.
-
Seth Curry
-
Curry tallied 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting, plus four rebounds and four assists. He hit three of his six 3-point attempts.
-
Danny Green
-
Green totalled 16 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 6-for-9 from the field, and 4-for-7 from long range against his former team.
-
Furkan Korkmaz
-
Korkmaz scored a bench-high 16 points, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts and both of his free throws. He shot 5-for-7 from the field.
-
Matisse Thybulle
-
Thybulle had another impressive outing on both ends, finishing with 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting (2-2 3PT), plus three rebounds, three steals, and a block.
.@MatisseThybulle since the All-Star break (2.75 games): 10 steals — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 15, 2021
12-14 FG
4-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/sCoBmtcTk5
.@MatisseThybulle since the All-Star break (2.75 games):
10 steals
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 15, 2021
Quote to Note:
The fans made an impression.
Doc Rivers on @sixers fans returning tonight: "When they were there, and you walked out, it was awesome. Their noise, their spirit - they got the guys excited.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 15, 2021
Doc Rivers on @sixers fans returning tonight:
"When they were there, and you walked out, it was awesome. Their noise, their spirit - they got the guys excited.”
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 15, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers will play their next three games at home, hosting the Knicks, Bucks, and Kings.
The Knicks (20-19), who have won five of their last eight games, will visit Tuesday. The Knicks hold the No. 7 spot in the East.
Julius Randle leads New York in scoring this season, averaging 22.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
Tuesday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.