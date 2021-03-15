Fans Return for Big 76ers Win

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Mar 14, 2021

The 76ers (27-12) have played in three games since the All-Star break, and they’ve won all three by at least 22 points.

The Sixers’ latest W, which came Sunday versus San Antonio, was the most decisive —  they won 134-99, and led by as many as 42.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), the Sixers were boosted by their fans - 3,100 of them - witnessing their first Sixers’ win of the season in-person.

The Sixers shot 57.1% (56-98) from the field, and 51.7% (15-29) from deep - their second consecutive game shooting at least 50.0% from the field and 50.0% from long range. 

Derrick White and Drew Eubanks led the way for the Spurs, recording 17 points apiece.

Key Contributors:

  • Tobias Harris

    • Harris flirted with a triple-double, finishing with a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 10-for-18 from the field.

    • Harris finished at a game-high +36.

  • Ben Simmons

    • In his first game back since the break (health and safety protocols), Simmons finished with 14 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. He converted on six of his nine field goal attempts.

  • Seth Curry

    • Curry tallied 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting, plus four rebounds and four assists. He hit three of his six 3-point attempts.

  • Danny Green

    • Green totalled 16 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 6-for-9 from the field, and 4-for-7 from long range against his former team.

  • Furkan Korkmaz

    • Korkmaz scored a bench-high 16 points, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts and both of his free throws. He shot 5-for-7 from the field.

  • Matisse Thybulle

    • Thybulle had another impressive outing on both ends, finishing with 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting (2-2 3PT), plus three rebounds, three steals, and a block.


Quote to Note:

The fans made an impression.


Up Next:

The Sixers will play their next three games at home, hosting the Knicks, Bucks, and Kings.

The Knicks (20-19), who have won five of their last eight games, will visit Tuesday. The Knicks hold the No. 7 spot in the East.

Julius Randle leads New York in scoring this season, averaging 22.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. 

Tuesday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

