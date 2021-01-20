Familiar Foes Face off in Two-Game Set

The 76ers’ (9-5) Tuesday practice was a welcomed one, as the team united in preparation for their upcoming two-game home series against the Boston Celtics (8-4).

“I think that’s our first practice in several weeks, and we actually had live bodies in practice, so that was good,” Rivers said. “We had a good practice.”

After a couple thin weeks for the Sixers' roster, largely due to health and safety protocols, Rivers was thrilled to see the majority of his team running together.

“At least today, we had the Sixers, instead of the seven Sixers,” Rivers said with a laugh.

“It’s madness, but we make the most of it,” Matisse Thybulle said. “We’re adapting things as they come to us. You have to deal with what you have in the moment… We’ve done a good job of working through the struggles we’ve had thus far.”

Wednesday’s contest could mark the return of sharpshooters Furkan Korkmaz (left adductor strain) and Seth Curry (health and safety protocols), neither of whom on Tuesday was listed on the injury report.

The only Sixers unavailable are Mike Scott (right knee swelling) and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols).

Korkmaz can’t wait to take the court again.

“It feels really good, super good,” Korkmaz said following Tuesday’s practice. “Finally, I’m going to be back on the court to play with the team again. We practiced today, and it feels really good.”

And while Korkmaz has been cheering for his teammates enthusiastically from the bench over the past few weeks, he says nothing beats actual play.

“It’s not as fun, just supporting from the bench. It’s good to be with them, but when you don’t fight together, it’s not the same.”

Wednesday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Due to health and safety protocols, the Celtics had three straight games postponed before beating the Orlando Magic, 124-97, Friday and falling to the New York Knicks, 105-75, Sunday.

Kemba Walker made his season debut Sunday against New York, returning from a knee injury, and scored nine points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 20 minutes.

All-Star Jayson Tatum and Carsen Edwards are out due to health and safety protocols, and Romeo Langford is also out (right wrist surgery).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic