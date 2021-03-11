With Eye on Blue Coats, 76ers Return

It’s a big day for the 76ers (24-12) organization.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Delaware Blue Coats (G League affiliate) will play for a G League championship in the G League bubble in Orlando.

A few hours later, the East-leading Sixers return to the court for the first game of the second half of the 2020-21 season in Chicago.

Isaiah Joe and Sixers’ two-way players Paul Reed and Rayjon Tucker are all expected to play in the G League championship matchup with the Lakeland Magic, following the Blue Coats’ 127-100 blowout victory over the Raptors 905 in Tuesday’s semifinal matchup.

Reed led the way in Tuesday’s win, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Joe tallied 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Tucker added 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

As the Sixers returned to practice Wednesday in Chicago, it was clear that the squad will be cheering the Coats on from afar.

“Oh we’re watching! We’re excited about it,” Danny Green said.

“We love to see our guys - Zai (Isaiah Joe), Paul Reed, and obviously the other guys too… We know what it could mean for them, and for us. We keep very much in tune with what’s going on down there.”

The Sixers will be significantly shorthanded against the Bulls, in the absence of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols).

In the first meeting between the Sixers and Bulls on Feb. 19, Embiid scored a career-high 50 points, plus 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and four blocks.

The Sixers entered the All-Star break on a high note, topping the league-leading Utah Jazz, 131-123 on March 3 at The Center.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls (16-18) currently hold the No. 9 seed in the East, hot on the No. 8 Toronto Raptors’ (17-19) and No. 7 Charlotte Hornets’ (17-18) heels.

First-time All-Star Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring, averaging 28.7 points, plus 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Against the Sixers on Feb. 19, LaVine led Chicago in scoring, finishing with 30 points on 9-for-28 shooting.

Lauri Markkanen, who missed the Feb. 19 matchup, is probable for Thursday’s contest (right acromioclavicular sprain). Markkanen has been out since Feb. 5.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic