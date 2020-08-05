Embiid, Team Rise to the Occasion

Snapshot:

For the third time in as many outings, Joel Embiid came up big for the 76ers (41-27), lifting the team to a 107-98 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Over the past three seeding games in Orlando, the big man has totalled 98 points and 41 rebounds.

Embiid scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, and 12 points in the close-out fourth quarter.

The Sixers shared 27 assists on 38 baskets, and had five scorers in double figures.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a pair of blocks. Embiid shot 11-for-20 from the floor, and made eight of his nine free throws.



Brett Brown on Embiid: “He just grabbed the gym, grabbed the game.”

Tobias Harris

Harris put together another solid outing, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal. Harris scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, and had nine points in the final quarter.

Josh Richardson

Richardson totalled 14 points and three assists. He went 4-for-7 from the field, and 3-for-5 from deep.

Al Horford

Horford grabbed 10 rebounds, and finished at a game-high +18. Horford also shared five assists.



Brett Brown on Horford: “Al, if he’s anything, is physical. You could just feel stuff change, and it was really the thumbprint that he put on it with his physical play.”

Shake Milton

After his game-winner on Monday, Milton poured in 15 points, two rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz finished with a bench-high 10 points, along with four rebounds and two assists. He shot 50.0% from the floor (3-6 FG), and hit a pair of threes.

Up Next:

The Sixers will face the Orlando Magic (32-36) Friday for their fourth seeding game. The Magic currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, just half a game behind the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets (32-35).

After winning their first meeting between the teams, the Sixers dropped a pair to the Magic in Orlando. The Sixers will look to even the season series Friday.