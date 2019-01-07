Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 7, 2019 – The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 6. This is the fourth time in Embiid’s three-year career he has received the honor and first since Feb. 5-11, 2018. He joins Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson as the only other players in team history to receive the honor at least four times.

Embiid led the 76ers to a 3-0 week, including two road wins over Western Conference opponents, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns. The week saw Embiid average 31.7 points, 16.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting .475 from the field, .500 from three-point range and .833 from the free-throw line.

Last Tuesday, Embiid scored 42 points and brought down 18 rebounds at Phoenix, good for one of his league-best four games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. He is the first Philadelphia player since Barkley in 1987-88 to post four-or-more such games in a single season. His four contests with 40-plus points are tied for the most in the Eastern Conference.

The Cameroon native opened up the New Year with a 28-point 19-rebound performance against the Clippers as he helped to 76ers to their first four-game winning streak at STAPLES Center (including games against both the Clippers and Lakers). His double-figure rebound games this season are tied for the most in the NBA, while his 28 points gave him 3,000-plus points in 130 career games, becoming the fastest Philadelphia player in franchise history to reach the mark.

Embiid wrapped up the week with his league-best 34th double-double of the season as he poured in 25 points and collected 17 rebounds en route to a Philadelphia victory over Dallas. His three double-doubles throughout the week were the most among Eastern Conference players and it was his eighth week of the season in which he has recorded multiple double-doubles.

Overall, Embiid holds season averages of 26.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game. He joins Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis as the only players in league averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and three

assists per game. Only three 76ers have held these averages across a season in franchise history; Barkley and Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Billy Cunningham.

Embiid is the first 76er to be named Player of the Week since Ben Simmons last season (April 2-9, 2018).