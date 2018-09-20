17-YEAR NBA VETERAN AND TWO-TIME ALL-STAR ELTON BRAND NAMED GENERAL MANAGER OF PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

ALEX RUCKER ELEVATED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 20, 2018 — Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris and Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer announced today that Elton Brand has been named the team’s General Manager. Additionally, Alex Rucker has been elevated to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft and 2000 Co-Rookie of the Year, Brand played in the NBA for 17 years, including parts of five seasons with the 76ers. A two-time NBA All-Star universally respected for his professionalism, relationships, determination and work ethic, Brand transitioned to a front office role with the 76ers following retirement from his playing career.

Since 2016, Brand has worked in a variety of basketball operations roles for the team, most recently as Vice President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers and General Manager of its NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. With a keen understanding of basketball strategy, a commitment to building a lasting culture, and meaningful relationships with players, agents and league executives, Brand will lead a 76ers organization coming off one of its most successful seasons in recent history.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, and for that, I want to thank Josh Harris and David Blitzer,” Brand said. “I’ve had the privilege of playing for this team and these amazing fans, so I understand and embrace the expectations. I’m excited to help accelerate the development of our dynamic young core and watch them continue to come together as a team and reach new heights. This is a special team, an incredible opportunity, and we will lead a disciplined and determined path to building a championship organization.”

Having built one of the NBA’s largest and most innovative data and analytics teams, Rucker will now expand his role to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.He is responsible for overall strategy, analytics, scouting, data collection and information dissemination, the draft preparation process, and other day-to-day management operations of the basketball organization. Prior to joining the 76ers in 2016, he spentseven seasons with the Toronto Raptors as Senior Analytics Consultant. Rucker, who served in the United States Navy for 11 years, holds a law degree from the University of Notre Dame and is widely recognized across the NBA for his forward-thinking, innovative approach.

Ned Cohen, Assistant General Manager, will continue to play a vital role in the front office, focusing on relationships with player agents, while also overseeing negotiations and salary cap management. He will also manage health, wellness and player performance. Similarly, Marc Eversley, Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, will play a crucial leadership role. He will contribute to a variety of basketball operations efforts and is charged with leading, planning and preparing the organization for the free agency period.

“We are thrilled to announce Elton Brand as General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers,” Harris said. “He is a 17-year NBA veteran, a two-time NBA All-Star, won Rookie of the Year, and is a former Sixer. He is a unique talent who is intelligent, hardworking and has an incredible feel for the game. This is a player’s league and Elton’s strong relationships and commitment to culture are very important as we grow this team. We’re excited to have him as our GM as we work toward our goal of winning an NBA championship.”

“We are lucky to have Elton Brand as our new GM,” Blitzer said. “His integrity, passion for the game of basketball and commitment to our franchise has earned him the respect and confidence of his peers. To have homegrown talent like Elton, in a leadership position, together with Alex, Ned and Marc, will undoubtedly continue to push the 76ers organization forward.”

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.