East's Elite Meet in South Philadelphia

Saturday brings a battle between two of the league’s best, as the 76ers (16-7) host the Brooklyn Nets (14-10) in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers continue to lead the East, while the Nets hold the No. 3 spot (the 14-8 Milwaukee Bucks separate the Sixers and Nets at No. 2).

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from losses, as the Nets dropped the first night of their back-to-back against Toronto Friday, 123-117.

The Sixers will look to bounce back from a 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers Thursday in the absence of Ben Simmons (left calf tightness), and Seth Curry in the second half (did not feel well).

Saturday’s matchup will mark the Sixers’ second look at the Nets this season, and their first look with James Harden in the fold.

The two teams met in Brooklyn Jan. 7, both shorthanded, as the Nets notched a 122-109 victory.

Since then, the Sixers carved out their place atop of the Eastern Conference, and Brooklyn added 2017 MVP Harden to its roster.

The Sixers continue to boast one of the league’s top defenses, with the fourth-best defensive rating in the league (107.4). The team leads the league in blocks per game (6.5), and is fourth in steals per game (9.0).

The Nets, on the other hand, lead the league in scoring, averaging a league-high 122.0 points per game, and top the league shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Sixers also boast some of the best late-game stats - leading the league with 10 clutch wins, and a league-high +41 in clutch time.

Joel Embiid continues to make an MVP-caliber run, averaging 29.1 points (third in NBA), 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Over his last 10 games, Embiid has averaged 35.6 points per game, and has scored at least 28 points in each of his last seven games.

Saturday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets will visit the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, after hosting the Toronto Raptors Friday in Brooklyn.

Durant - who is questionable for Saturday's contest (health and safety protocols) - leads the Nets in scoring, averaging 30.8 points per game.

James Harden leads the group in rebounding (8.2 rpg), and sharing (12.0 apg). Kyrie Irving rounds out Brooklyn’s big three averaging 28.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. Irving is listed as out (finger sprain) for Saturday's matchup.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic