Season Starts in Winning Fashion

A first game is just that, no. 1 of 82.

But within that classification there are different kinds of subsets. You could have a really good first game, the opposite of that, or something in between.

By the end of Wednesday's most anticipated opener, the 76ers (1-0) were sitting in a good spot, having dispatched the Boston Celtics (0-1), 107-93.

What began as a grind ultimately became a convincing, balanced victory. All five members of the Sixers' revamped, talented starting lineup finished in double-figures.

Ben Simmons, who helped rev up the Sixers after Boston jumped ahead by eight points in the first half, tallied a team-best 24 points (11-16 fg). The total was the highest of his career in a season debut.

Simmons also added eight rebounds and nine assists, emerging as one of a handful of Sixers who compiled versatile stat lines. Tobias Harris posted 15 points, 15 boards, and four dimes, while Joel Embiid provided 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots.

Al Horford went for 16 points against his former squad, and Josh Richardson, who served as the back-up ball handler to Ben Simmons, scored 17 points.

For the majority of Wednesday's first half, it was the Celtics that were in the driver's seat, but back-to-back baskets by Simmons set the Sixers up for a 49-48 edge at intermission. He then assumed a key role in extending the Sixers' run to 13-0 early in the third quarter.

Boston charged back to within four points early in the fourth frame, at which point the Sixers only had two 3-pointers in the game. Following a timeout, Furkan Korkmaz (3 pts, 4 reb) and Harris nailed triples on consecutive possessions, and the Sixers were on their way.

While it took some time for the Sixers to find their rhythm on the perimeter, the club turned to its strengths to seize control. The defense was sharp (Boston shot 36.7%, 7-26 3fg), the rebounding decisive (62-41), and the free throws (26-36) critical.

Matisse Thybulle became the third rookie in franchise history with at least two steals and two blocks in his career debut. He and Richardson were instrumental in holding new Celtics guard Kemba Walker to 12 points on 4 for 18 shooting.

Up Next:

After opening the 2019-20 season at home, the 76ers will play six of their next seven contests on the road. They'll begin a two-game trip Saturday at the Detroit Pistons, before moving on to visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.