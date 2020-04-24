On This Date | Team Wins it All

On this day in 1967, the 76ers made history, winning the franchise's first NBA Championship following its relocation to Philadelphia.

The win came over the San Francisco Warriors, 125-122, in Game 6 of the series.

After the Warriors took a 72-67 lead into halftime, the Sixers’ dominant 29-20 fourth quarter sealed the deal.

Wilt Chamberlain notched a massive 24-point, 23-rebound double-double, while Wali Jones led the team in scoring with 27 points.

Billy Cunningham added 17 points, while Chet Walker scored 20.

The championship was the first for the team as the 76ers - after the Syracuse Nationals won the Finals over the Fort Wayne Pistons in 1955.