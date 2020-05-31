On This Date | Philadelphia Wins Second Title

On this date in 1983, the Philadelphia 76ers won their second NBA title by defeating the Lakers in the Finals with a 4-0 sweep.

Hall-of-Famer Moses Malone won Finals MVP, averaging 25.8 points, 18.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game in the Finals, while the great Julius Erving added 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 blocks.

For the 1983 playoffs, Malone’s prediction of three-straight series sweeps for the Sixers nearly came true. The team’s lone loss came in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee.

The Sixers started their playoff run by sweeping the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Malone’s prediction got its nod on the team’s championship rings, which read ‘Fo’ Fi’ Fo’’.