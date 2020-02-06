Coat Check | 2.6.20

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

After holding opponents to a league-low .417 field goal percentage in the month of January, the Delaware Blue Coats (17-13) are hoping to carry over their quality defensive play into the new month.

7-foot-4 center Christ Koumadje helped tip off the team's February slate of games on a positive note with a monster performance in Saturday's 111-103 road win over the Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans). Koumadje recorded a triple-double for the Blue Coats with 18 points (7-10 fg, 3-5 ft), a career-high 20 rebounds, and a franchise-record 12 blocked shots in 37 minutes.

76ers two-way contract player Marial Shayok posted a team-high 27 points (11-23 fg, 3-4 3fg, 2-2 ft) with four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes for the Blue Coats.

Delaware corralled a franchise-record 68 rebounds (17 offensive, 51 defensive) in the victory over the BayHawks. The club’s previous franchise record was 64 rebounds, set last season on 76ers Fieldhouse Opening Night against the Memphis Hustle. Delaware outrebounded Erie 68-51 in the contest, after previously recording 63 rebounds at home against the BayHawks one week prior to Saturday’s meeting. The Blue Coats are 8-0 this season when grabbing at least 55 rebounds.

On Wednesday night at 76ers Fieldhouse, the Blue Coats fell to the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls), 114-103. Jared Brownridge racked up 21 points (7-16 3fg), four rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes off the bench for the home team. Brownridge has now converted seven triples on three separate occasions during the current campaign. He currently has 87 threes on the year, after leading the G League with 187 3-point field goals made last season.

Koumadje came on strong for the Blue Coats in the second half of Wednesday’s contest to secure his twelfth double-double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds). The G League’s leading shot blocker (3.8 bpg) added five rejections and has now swatted at least five shots in eight games this season.

Blue Coats big man Doral Moore, on Delaware being part of his young basketball journey:

“This is definitely some of the best basketball I’ve played in my career. Just the way [the Blue Coats] handle things. The coaches develop us great. [They’re] great communicating with us, great working with us. I’m just happy to be here.”

The Blue Coats Beat gives you an inside look at the Blue Coats, both on the court and in the community.

This week, Doral Moore discusses his first year with the team, playing high school basketball at Montverde Academy alongside 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons and current Blue Coats teammate Christ Koumadje, and more!

The Blue Coats embark on a three-game road trip that begins Friday night in Georgia against the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks) at 7 p.m. ET. The team then visits the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami HEAT) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Delaware returns home to 76ers Fieldhouse next Thursday for a meeting with the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings) at 7 p.m. ET. This Esports Night contest is a Dollar Dog Night and is set to feature 76ers Gaming Club (GC).

