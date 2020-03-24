Checking In | From Workouts to TikTok

As the NBA hiatus continues, the 76ers have gotten creative with their time.

Here’s a look at how some of the players have been keeping busy.

Al Horford

The Sixers’ big man is also a big family man. Earlier this week, Horford addressed fans around the world about the importance of staying home and taking care, with some of the youngest Horfords by his side.

Matisse Thybulle

It’s safe to say the rook has kept himself busy. Known for his defense on the court, Thybulle is quickly gaining a reputation as an entertainer off the court. His TikTok channel (@itsmatisse) is well worth the follow.

Kyle O’Quinn

KOQ has taken time for thoughtful reflection during the time away. In a Players’ Tribune article, O’Quinn shared his wisdom on the unique climate:

“My biggest message is to the families out there: Take care of each other, hold each other. I’m trying to do things for others before I take care of myself, in my own personal life. It starts with one person at a time. Talk to your kids, and let them know the importance of hygiene. Just take care of one person at a time, one household at a time, and hopefully, we’ll get through this together.”

Read the full article here.

Ben Simmons

The Sixers’ multi-talented point man has been on the sticks during the hiatus - uniting with fellow NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Mario Hezonja, Meyers Leonard, Josh Hart, and others for a six-on-six Call of Duty tournament over the weekend.

Tobias Harris, Raul Neto, Furkan Korkmaz, and Ben Simmons

Joining forces with other Nike athletes around the world, Tobias Harris, Raul Neto, Furkan Korkmaz, and Simmons all shared Nike’s latest campaign inspiring all people to play inside, for the world. Each added what playing at home means for them - from in-home workouts, to getting shots up.

Check back in at sixers.com for more updates as the hiatus continues.