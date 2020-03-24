Checking In | From Workouts to TikTok
As the NBA hiatus continues, the 76ers have gotten creative with their time.
Here’s a look at how some of the players have been keeping busy.
Al Horford
The Sixers’ big man is also a big family man. Earlier this week, Horford addressed fans around the world about the importance of staying home and taking care, with some of the youngest Horfords by his side.
A message from @Al_Horford. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/KejnBEIZZE
— NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2020
Matisse Thybulle
It’s safe to say the rook has kept himself busy. Known for his defense on the court, Thybulle is quickly gaining a reputation as an entertainer off the court. His TikTok channel (@itsmatisse) is well worth the follow.
.@MatisseThybulle has been keepin' busy...
https://t.co/UrV9H2DbKK
https://t.co/CZdiRNeXhm pic.twitter.com/cbXqJMgd6C
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 21, 2020
Kyle O’Quinn
KOQ has taken time for thoughtful reflection during the time away. In a Players’ Tribune article, O’Quinn shared his wisdom on the unique climate:
“My biggest message is to the families out there: Take care of each other, hold each other. I’m trying to do things for others before I take care of myself, in my own personal life. It starts with one person at a time. Talk to your kids, and let them know the importance of hygiene. Just take care of one person at a time, one household at a time, and hopefully, we’ll get through this together.”
Read the full article here.
This important message is brought to you by @Kyle_OQuinn.
❞ | #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/GRJR8vRtJe
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 22, 2020
Ben Simmons
The Sixers’ multi-talented point man has been on the sticks during the hiatus - uniting with fellow NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Mario Hezonja, Meyers Leonard, Josh Hart, and others for a six-on-six Call of Duty tournament over the weekend.
6V6 Call Of Duty Live w/ @spidadmitchell @ZachLaVine @MeyersLeonard @mariohezonja @FATAL1TY @joshhart @Zeno https://t.co/fiWt3wQ7kl pic.twitter.com/icmm71JCvY
— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) March 21, 2020
Tobias Harris, Raul Neto, Furkan Korkmaz, and Ben Simmons
Joining forces with other Nike athletes around the world, Tobias Harris, Raul Neto, Furkan Korkmaz, and Simmons all shared Nike’s latest campaign inspiring all people to play inside, for the world. Each added what playing at home means for them - from in-home workouts, to getting shots up.
Check back in at sixers.com for more updates as the hiatus continues.