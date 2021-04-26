A Chance to Bounce Back at Home

The 76ers (39-21) will look to end their four-game losing streak Monday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-40) in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers will also seek a season series sweep over the Thunder, after winning the first matchup between the two teams, 117-93, in Oklahoma City on April 10.

Joel Embiid led the way in that first meeting, finishing with 27 points in 27 minutes, plus nine rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

Six Sixers finished in double figures, even with Tobias Harris and Danny Green sidelined. Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle filled in as starters in the matchup, as the pair combined for eight steals.

With the playoffs just 12 games away, the Sixers’ top priority remains arriving to the postseason as a healthy unit.

As of Monday afternoon, the Sixers’ shorthanded streak could continue against OKC, as Embiid (right shoulder soreness), Harris (right knee recovery), Korkmaz (right ankle sprain), Danny Green (left hip recovery), and Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness) are all questionable.

Despite the tough week, the Sixers continue to fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, holding the no. 2 seed, trailing the Brooklyn Nets (41-20) by 1.5 games, and leading the no. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (37-23) by 2.0 games.

The Sixers continue to excel defensively, second in the NBA in steals per game (8.9 spg) and blocks per game (6.2 bpg), and third in the league in defensive rating (107.5).

The team is also third in the league in fast break points per game (15.2) and fifth overall in second chance points per game (14.0).

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Thunder have lost their last 13 games, including April 10 against the Sixers.

Darius Bazley has led the Thunder in scoring over the team’s last three games, most recently including a 129-109 loss to the Wizards in Washington.

The Thunder will be significantly shorthanded in South Philadelphia, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis), Luguentz Dort (right hip strain), Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain), and Josh Hall (bilateral knee soreness).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic