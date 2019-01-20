At the Buzzer | Thunder Takes South Philadelphia Thriller

At the Buzzer:

It was a tough loss Saturday for the 76ers (30-17), which dropped a close one to the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-18) in the game’s final seconds.

Moments after Jimmy Butler made a big play with a steal and subsequent lay-up that put the Sixers ahead, 115-113, with 6.9 seconds to play, Paul George responded in decisive fashion.

Not only did he hit a 3-pointer, he added a free throw for good measure due to being fouled by Butler.

The sequence flipped the score in Oklahoma City’s favor, 117-115, which proved to be the final margin.

Brett Brown and Ben Simmons agreed that Saturday felt like a playoff game.

“[We’ll] learn,” Simmons said. “I think everybody’s playing hard.”

Simmons was just shy of another triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. Joel Embiid posted 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Butler had 18 points, while JJ Redick netted 22.

But George’s performance was emphatic. He ended with 31 points (including shooting 11-11 from the line), leading the Thunder to its 19th consecutive win over the Sixers.

After being down 16 early in the contest, an 11-0 run put the Sixers back in the game in the fourth.

With 14.9 seconds remaining, Russell Westbrook (21 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast) fouled Embiid behind the arc (and fouled out of the contest). Embiid hit all three of his foul shots, tying the game at 113, and setting up the dramatic finish.

After George’s four-point play, Butler’s three at the buzzer didn’t drop.

Brown felt that ultimately, the Sixers’ 19 turnovers made the difference.

“You move on,” Brown said. “I’m proud of the way that we’re playing. I’m really proud of our cohesion. As long as we hold onto that, we can do wonderful things.”

The Sixers out-assisted the Thunder, 28-20, and outrebounded them, 47-45. Saturday’s contest marked Embiid’s 36th game this season with 20+ points.

The team will get another shot at the Thunder on Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City.

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Houston Rockets (25-19) for the first and only time this season on Monday. With starters Chris Paul (hamstring) and Clint Capela (thumb) sidelined, James Harden has averaged 43.6 points per game over the last ten games. The Rockets are 4-4 in their last eight. The Sixers and Rockets split their season series last year, 1-1.