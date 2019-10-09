At the Buzzer | Preseason Begins in Feel-Good Fashion

Snapshot:

Seven seconds to go.

Crowd on its feet, begging you to shoot.

Whatcha gonna do, Ben Simmons?

Take a healthy heave and knock down a three with conviction, that's what Ben Simmons is gonna do.

The Center erupted in elation as time expired in Tuesday's first half, the bench going just as crazy. Simmons was mobbed as the 76ers left the floor, marking a most excellent feelgood footnote from a thoroughly overpowering performance.

Was this real life, or merely a preseason game?

Simmons racked up 21 points (9-14 fg, 1-1 3fg), eight rebounds, and seven assists in the Sixers' exhibition opener, embodying the athletic and physical dominance his team exerted from start to finish in a 144-86 win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

The game was the first of five on the Sixers' preseason slate, and saw the home squad lead by as many as 68 points.

Simmons certainly wasn't the only 76er who enjoyed a strong showing. Joel Embiid flexed for 17 points, nine of which came from the free throw line.

Josh Richardson's stroke was smooth throughout the night. He went 6 for 9 from the field, and connected on 3 of 5 3-point attempts.

After turning heads over the weekend with his aggressive, pesky defensive play at the Blue x White Scrimmage, Matisse Thybulle stood out again. He continued to prove an irritant on defense, tallying three steals and two blocks. The 2019 no. 20 pick netted 10 points (4-6 fg, 2-4 3fg) as well.

On the whole, the Sixers shot over 53% from the floor, buried 16 threes, and outrebounded the opposition by 11 (including a plus-9 advantage on the offensive glass).

@Sixers Social:

The punctuation was great, but this highlight was triggered by another fine defensive play involving Matisse Thybulle.

Up Next:

The Sixers start a two-game preseason road trip Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they'll face off with the Charlotte Hornets.