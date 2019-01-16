At the Buzzer | Amidst Familiar Faces, a Most Dominant Win

by Lauren Rosen

At the Buzzer:

As friends and former teammates met as adversaries for the first time, pre-game pleasantries turned into a rout, with the 76ers (29-16) toppling the Timberwolves (21-23), 149-107, Tuesday at The Center.

The last time the Sixers scored 149 points? 1990.

The last time the Sixers hit 21 threes? Never.

But true to form, Brett Brown said his team’s record-breaking evening started on the other end of the court.

"We used our defense as a launching pad,” Brown said. “We really shared the ball.”

After another 40-point first quarter, the Sixers went into the locker room at halftime with a season-high 83 points, the team’s highest total in a first half since 1989.

Fueled by Joel Embiid’s 31 points and 13 rebounds (in just 27 minutes), every Sixer starter finished in double digits (Wilson Chandler 14 pts, Ben Simmons 20 pts, Jimmy Butler 19 pts, JJ Redick 15 pts).

Every Sixer who played in the contest scored.

The squad outrebounded the Wolves 54-35, out-assisted them 40-18.

“Forty assists is a big number,” Brown said. “That’s my memory for tonight.”

Coming off the bench, Jonah Bolden had a career-high 14 points.

Corey Brewer (3 pts, 2 reb, 2ast) made his first appearance as a Sixer Tuesday after signing a 10-day contract earlier in the day.

In his first return to The Center since the November trade that brought Butler and Justin Patton to the Sixers, Dario Saric scored 11 points and grabbed five boards.

Robert Covington, who was also part of the deal, was sidelined with a knee injury.

Sixers Social:

Old friends, at it again.

Up Next:

The Sixers face the Indiana Pacers (29-14) Thursday in Indianapolis. The Pacers are 3-2 since their 11-game winning streak ended. Thursday’s meeting will be the third this season between the Sixers and Pacers, who are tied at 1-1 in their season series.