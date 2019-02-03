Butler Helps Lead Late Push, but Trip Ends With Loss to Kings

Recap:

An 18-point fourth quarter performance from Jimmy Butler wasn’t quite enough to overcome the Sacramento Kings (27-25), as the shorthanded 76ers (34-19) dropped a close one, 115-108, to close the book on their four-game road trip.

In the absence of starters JJ Redick (rest) and Wilson Chandler (quad), the Sixers were challenged throughout the night by a young Kings’ attack led by Buddy Hield, who scored a game-high 34 points.

“I give them a lot of credit,” Brett Brown said of the Kings. “Those young guys did a hell of a job holding on.”

De’Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein added 19 points apiece, while Marvin Bagley III recorded 14 points and 13 boards off the bench.

Without Redick and Chandler, the trio of Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for 80 points.

Embiid scored 29, while grabbing 17 boards and blocking four shots. Butler tallied 29 points of his own, to go with four rebounds and seven assists.

Simmons collected 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

After the Sixers trailed 86-79 through three quarters, Butler stepped up in the fourth frame. He converted a four-point sequence to put the Sixers in front, 98-97, marking their first lead since 2-0.

Moments later, he deposited a driving lay-up to nudge the Sixers back in front, 105-104, with 2:34 to go.

Sacramento then scored seven points in a row to secure the win.

“[Butler] really carried us,” Brown said. “We were in the game, and had a chance to win it. I thought he was excellent defensively and offensively.”

With Saturday’s loss, the Sixers went 2-2 on their four game road trip.

“The two losses that we have had, you’re fighting with not your full arsenal and you need to,” Brown said (Embiid, Butler, and Chandler were sidelined in Denver). “There’s not much wiggle room.”

The Sixers will play their next four games in South Philly, where squad is 21-5.

The Sixers will host their Atlantic Division rival the Toronto Raptors (37-16) Tuesday. First-year Raptor Kawhi Leonard leads his team with 27.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. After dropping three of their last four, the Raptors will host the Los Angeles Clippers (29-24) Sunday before traveling to Philadelphia.