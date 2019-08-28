Burke Ready to do Whatever it Takes

Trey Burke can’t wait for his 76ers debut.

As he prepares to join his new team, he also feels he can play an important role in the club’s pursuit of a championship.

“I’m just ready to get to work, and excited to be part of the organization,” Burke said.

Burke joins the Sixers after averaging 10.9 points and 2.8 assists per game as a member of the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks in 2018-19, while shooting 43.1% overall from the floor.

Just a year prior, in 2017-18, Burke spent much of the season with the Westchester Knicks, the New York Knicks’ G League affiliate. There, he averaged a commanding 26.6 points per game in 26 games played. His impressive performance with the development team led to a multi-year NBA deal with the Knicks beginning in 2018.

Burke was drafted ninth overall in 2013. He said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters that while he knows he’ll likely come off the bench, he also feels he could find opportunities for minutes alongside the starters, including All-Star point man Ben Simmons.

In short, Burke is willing to be whatever the team needs in order to succeed.

"[Simmons’] ability to find guys, and his versatility obviously in the open court, as well as my ability to playmake… I’m looking forward to seeing how it all works out,” Burke said.

In recent months, Burke has been focusing specifically on growing his defensive skillset, an area where the Sixers are expected to excel.

“We have high expectations as a team. I think we have a really complete team,” Burke said. “I think we have the pieces to fight for a championship.”

With those title aspirations in mind, Burke can draw on past championship situations he experienced both in high school and college. He led the Wolverines to a 2012-13 National Championship berth.

When considering what motivates him, Burke says it’s all about getting back to that championship feeling.

“I try to just focus on what I can bring to the team, and I think that’s a competitor at heart, and an offensive threat consistently,” Burke said. “I think every time I get an opportunity to showcase my skillset, I feel like I thrive.”

With the season right around the corner, the opportunities Burke seeks are fast approaching.