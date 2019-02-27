The BroadCast | SI's Rob Mahoney Helps Re-Preview the East

The home stretch of the 2018-19 season is here, and it’s landed the 76ers on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The last time the franchise graced the front of the respected publication? Over a decade ago, when a guy named Elton Brand signed with the team.

On this episode of The BroadCast, we check in with The Crossover’s Rob Mahoney, who, along with SI’s team of NBA writers, recently re-previewed the competitive race taking shape at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

We talk with Rob about the ripple effects created by all the wheeling and dealing done by East’s elite teams in the hours leading up to this year’s trade deadline, and specifically, how the Sixers fared.

How did you think the trade deadline helped the Sixers?

“I mean, I think it helped a lot. Depth has been an issue for the Sixers all season, in terms of not just what are the starters going to look like, but when they go into hybrid starter-reserve lineups, what are they going to get out of those groups? “I think part of it is just getting Tobias Harris, part of it is kind of swapping out some of the more peripheral pieces, but the combination of those two things really makes the Sixers, altogether, a more functionally deep team. When everyone’s healthy, I think they stretch in the right kinds of ways to be able to make a meaningful playoff run.”

Is Tobias a perfect fit?

“I think he’s a really good one. You could get a stretch forward, a guy who can shoot; or, you can get a guy who’s been one of the best stretch forwards in the league this season, and also has the ability to improvise and make plays for himself off the dribble, to attack a close out. I think, if anything, that’s where Tobias has been most successful in his career – in playing the sort of random basketball that playoff situations and high-intensity situations create. When teams take everything away from you, you not only want shooters and guys who can hit shots, but guys who can improvise and make plays. I think that’s where Harris falls into a really nice fit with the Sixers."

I don’t know if you saw the first 70 seconds of the game against New Orleans, but Ben Simmons took a true 3-point attempt. He’s been sprinkling in jumpers more and more. How much of a difference could that make, even with such little time left before the playoffs?