Bringing Big Energy, Contributions, Marjanovic Set to Return

Cracking jokes while heading to the hospital don't sound like two things that go together.

But that’s precisely what Boban Marjanovic was doing in the aftermath of suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

With a minute to go in the 76ers’ February 25th win at New Orleans, the big man got tied up awkwardly in the lane and collapsed, needing to be helped off the floor by teammates. Brett Brown subsequently spoke in concerned tones during his post-game press conference.

Good news for Marjanovic and the Sixers was that the endearing 7-footer was ultimately diagnosed with a right knee sprain.

Now, three weeks later, he’s poised to return to action as a back-up to Joel Embiid when the Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday at The Center.

Still, we remain rather impressed that while faced with the uncertain spectre of some potentially ominous injury news, Marjanovic instead chose to keep the mood light. That just seems to be his way.

“I forget the joke,” Marjanovic said Monday, following a practice session in Camden.

His vibes were even better that night on the way back from the hospital, upon learning that his injury wasn’t as severe as it initially looked.

“It was like the happiest news,” he said. “I felt I could breathe a little bit easier, and bounce back soon.”

On the heels of Embiid’s return in Sunday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Marjanovic’s return will further bolster the Sixers’ front line. In seven outings since a February 6th trade brought him, Tobias Harris, and Mike Scott to Philadelphia, Marjanovic has been ultra-efficient (even by his standards), averaging 9.0 points (71.1 fg%) and 6.3 rebounds in a mere 17.0 minutes per game.

Brown hopes that with Embiid and Marjanovic reinserted into the rotation, the Sixers will benefit from elite rim protection over a full 48 minute game, and improved results on the defensive glass.

“He’s a tremendous teammate, a wonderful person, and I’m just so happy for him,” Brown said of Marjanovic.

“Life teaches you to go positive every moment in your life,” Marjanovic said. “What you can learn from, what you can make to be stronger when you fall down, it [can put] a smile on your face.”

One thing about which there is no debate - smiling and Marjanovic, they go together absolutely.