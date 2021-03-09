Blue Coats Earn First Postseason Win in Franchise History

The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, defeated the Austin Spurs, 124-103, on Monday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida. It was the first postseason victory in Delaware franchise history in the team’s first-ever playoff game.

Isaiah Joe, on assignment from the 76ers, poured in a game-high 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-15 3FG, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Blue Coats. 76ers two-way contract players Paul Reed (17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block) and Rayjon Tucker (14 points) combined for 31 points. The pair was part of a group of six Blue Coats to reach double figures scoring, including all five starters.

Delaware’s Justin Robinson recorded a double-double with 16 points, a G League career-high-tying 13 assists and four steals in 33 minutes. Robinson’s previous 13-assist game came in the first meeting against the Spurs on Feb. 21. Michael Frazier II, celebrating his 27th birthday on Monday, came off the Blue Coats bench to score 18 points and record a game-high plus-29 rating. Delaware reserve Jemerrio Jones posted a plus-25 rating with a team-high 12 rebounds on top of four points and three assists in 27 minutes of action.

Austin’s Cameron Reynolds posted a double-double with a team-high 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3FG, 3-4 FT) and a game-high 14 rebounds in a game-high 38 minutes. San Antonio Spurs two-way contract player Quinndary Weatherspoon had 25 points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes for Austin.

UP NEXT: The Blue Coats will face the Raptors 905 on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. ET in the NBA G League semifinals. The game can be seen nationally on ESPNU and heard on Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM, with additional game coverage via "Blue Coats Gameday Huddle" presented by DETV on the team’s Facebook page.