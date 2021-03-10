Blue Coats Advance to NBA G League Finals

The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, defeated the Raptors 905, 127-100, on Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida to advance to the NBA G League Finals for the first time in franchise history. The No. 4 seed Delaware will meet the No. 6 seed, the Lakeland Magic, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM.

The Blue Coats shot 19-43 (.442) from three-point range in the win over the Raptors 905 in the semifinals. The team dished out 36 assists, their highest assist total for any game this year, including the regular season. Delaware also had 17 steals as a group, which is also a season-high mark, after swiping at least 10 steals in 10 of their 15 regular season games and leading the G League in steals per game (11.3).

76ers two-way contract player Paul Reed posted a double-double with a game-high-tying 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks for the Blue Coats. Isaiah Joe, on assignment from the 76ers, made five three-pointers and finished with 24 points. Joe added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Delaware’s Justin Robinson recorded a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 14 assists, while also tallying three steals. 76ers two-way contract player Rayjon Tucker had 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Rookie Braxton Key added 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes off the Blue Coats bench.

The Lakeland Magic are the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic. Lakeland posted wins over the No. 3 Erie BayHawks and the No. 2 Santa Cruz Warriors to reach the Finals.

Interactive Blue Coats game coverage will be available on Thursday via Blue Coats Gameday Huddle presented by DETV on the team’s Facebook page.