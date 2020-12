BioSteel Becomes Team's Official Sports Drink

BioSteel today announced a multi-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, making the sports hydration company the official sports drink of the team. BioSteel will also serve as a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex, and the presenting partner for 76ers Training Camp, which begins next week.

The multi-year agreement includes prominent BioSteel branding at all 76ers home games, in addition to branding at the team's state-of-the-art training complex in Camden, New Jersey. Brand integration at these facilities will include a variety of elements such as digital signage, the brand’s new sugar-free sports drink on the sidelines, home and visiting team chair backs, courtside LEDs and side pole pad signage. The company's logo and branding will also be featured on coolers, cups, bottles and towels on the sidelines.

As the official presenting partner for 76ers Training Camp, BioSteel will be integrated into exclusive training camp content and the company logo will be featured throughout coach and player interviews on a custom-made backdrop. As an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex, BioSteel will be providing an in-house hydration station featuring a branded refrigerator stocked with the brand’s sugar-free sports drink in an eco-friendly tetra pak and additional unique branding.

"As an emerging leader in healthy sports hydration, BioSteel shares the same foundational values that drive the Philadelphia 76ers - thought leadership, innovation and a commitment to performance,” said Owen Morin, Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We are thrilled to have BioSteel’s sugar-free sports drink available to players on the sidelines, in addition to brand integrations visible at our Training Complex, during our games and across our social platforms. Together, we aim to achieve success through an enhanced sports hydration focus.”

BioSteel was founded in 2009 with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious products. This year, BioSteel has rolled out a ready-to-drink electrolyte-packed sports drink in eco-friendly tetra paks, with a range of flavors. Trusted by professional athletes globally, BioSteel's premium sugar-free sports drink has been designed in the most natural way possible.

“We’re thrilled that BioSteel is going to be the hydration brand of the Philadelphia 76ers,” said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, BioSteel. “This is a tremendous opportunity for BioSteel to play a role in hydrating some of the best basketball players in the world and we applaud the 76ers for making a healthy choice by partnering with a sugar-free sports drink company.”

Originally formulated for professional athletes, BioSteel's products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell its authentic story that started in the locker room and is now spilling over to the mass retail market as it expands in the U.S. through the brand's recently signed distribution agreements.