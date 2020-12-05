Basketball Part of Reed's DNA

Basketball is in Paul Reed’s DNA.

His father - also named Paul - played NCAA hoops at the University of Central Florida before playing in the pros abroad.

“[He] played a huge role,” the younger Reed said. “I was born into it. He always had a basketball in my hand.”

Some of the earliest memories from the 2020 58th overall pick's childhood are of growing up in Turkey, where his Dad was playing professionally.

Reed remembers his mom challenging him to dribble around the kitchen table with his left hand.

“I was four years old. Ever since then, I always wanted to be in the NBA.”

Reed’s uncle, Mike Sims-Walker, played in the NFL for four seasons. He's another one of rookie’s biggest influences.

“He guided me, for sure, in the right direction,” Reed said. “He’s always in my ear, making sure that I’m being aggressive.”

Now, Reed’s family will support him at the next level.

“It feels surreal,” Reed said of entering the pros. “I’ve been working my whole life to get to this moment. I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I was four years old.”

He’s also committed to constant, holistic, improvement.

“I realize how much work I’ve put in, but really, the work has just begun.”

The delayed NBA Draft allowed Reed to focus on his game, with an eye on the tools he’ll need to compete at the next level.

“It gave me a lot of time to develop myself, and enhance myself mentally and physically.”

Just this past week, he was signed by the 76ers to a two-way contract that will allow him to split time between the NBA and G League during the upcoming season.

“I’m definitely focused on getting stronger,” Reed said of his on-court development. “I know there are going to be some big guys out there.”

Speaking of big guys, the 6-foot-9 Reed says he draws inspiration from his new All-Star teammates.

“I’m excited to see Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons - two guys that are bigger, but get it done.”

He’s also excited to learn from the team’s new coaching staff, led by Doc Rivers.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to is meeting all the coaches, building relationships with them, and then, being able to work with them to help the team.

After three seasons at DePaul, and a lifetime of work towards his dream, Reed is ready to embrace his new path.

“It’s a whole new world that I’m coming into… It’s a great feeling just to have this opportunity.”