Back at Home Against League's Best

The final regular season matchup between the 76ers (49-29) and the Milwaukee Bucks (58-20) on Thursday offers the Sixers an opportunity to rebound, and post a second statement win against the league’s winningest team.

On March 17, the Sixers left Milwaukee with a 130-125 victory over the Bucks, despite a 52-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“[The Sixers] played really well,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said at Thursday’s shootaround in South Philadelphia. “They’ve got a lot of great players.”

Joel Embiid scored a massive 40 points against the Bucks, adding 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals. He iced the contest with a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute.

“I felt like we had to make a statement,” Embiid said postgame March 17.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals en route to one of the team’s biggest wins this season.

Embiid guarded Antetokounmpo for a good portion of the match-up, in a showdown that pitted a pair of the league’s premiere young talent against each other.

The Sixers are hopeful Embiid will be available for Thursday’s game.

“For us, not a whole lot [changes],” said Budenholzer. “I think Giannis, maybe, has to pick his spots, and understand at the rim, there may be more length. But I think when we play faster, it’s going to be harder for teams to put centers on Giannis.”

After two road losses in Dallas and Atlanta, a bounce-back win over Milwaukee (the only team remaining on the schedule with a winning record) would help the Sixers move towards the playoffs on a high note.

Holding the best record in the league, the Bucks are headed into the playoffs on a roll, winning five of their last six games. While Giannis Antetokounmpo leads his team in scoring (27.4 ppg), rebounds (12.5 rpg), and assists (5.6 apg), first-time All-Star Khris Middleton has also had a breakout season. Middleton has averaged 22.0 points per game against the Sixers this season. Though he was sidelined with a groin injury for the team’s two most recent games, Middleton could return to the court Thursday in South Philadelphia.

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app