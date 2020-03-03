Another One in L.A.

After fighting tough against the Clippers Sunday, the shorthanded 76ers (37-24) will face another challenge against the Lakers (46-13) on Tuesday.

Without Joel Embiid (shoulder), Ben Simmons (back), and Josh Richardson (concussion), the Sixers will call upon their next-man-up mentality once again.

“Everybody’s opportunities and roles enhance,” Tobias Harris said at Monday’s practice at UCLA. “We’ve just got to be ready and focused.”

Harris delivered 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists against the Clippers, as the Sixers came just short in their 136-130 loss.

“With three starters down right now, different people are going to have opportunities to showcase what they can do, and step up,” Harris said. “I thought Shake (Milton) did a great job of coming in, and finding his rhythm, and finding his confidence throughout the game.”

Milton was the star of Sunday’s matinee, as he started in place of Simmons, and scored a career-high 39 points, shooting 14-for-20 from the field and 7-for-9 from deep.

ICYMI Here's yesterdays segment with @SniperShake & The Jump talking about his career night and more. @ESPN pic.twitter.com/UdA1Tg4GNY — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 3, 2020

Brett Brown was largely pleased by his team’s performance against the Clippers. He hopes the team brings the same energy to Tuesday’s matchup.

“We’re going to double down on [our mission at the start of the trip],” Brown said. “It’s about a team. It’s about that collective effort, that collective spirit.”

In the Sixers’ first meeting with the Lakers, the Sixers notched a 108-91 win at home, also without Embiid (finger) and Richardson (hamstring).

Harris led his team in scoring in that first contest, finishing with 29 points and eight rebounds. Al Horford added 16 points and six rebounds, and Milton and Matisse Thybulle rounded out the starting lineup.

Tuesday’s contest tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Lakers have won eight of their last nine, most recently including a 122-114 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans Sunday.

LeBron James was phenomenal in that outing, finishing with 34 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, and two steals.

Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic