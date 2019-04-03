Aiming to Finish Trip on Positive Note

Scene Setter:

After dropping a pair of close contests to the Atlanta Hawks (28-50) earlier in the season, the 76ers (49-28) will have one last chance to top the feisty young team Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

It was only 10 days ago that Trae Young’s buzzer beater sealed Atlanta’s second straight victory over the Sixers, an ending that Brett Brown hopes will be a motivator for his team.

“We remember the last time we were here,” he said following morning shootaround.

Wednesday’s game marks the final stop on the Sixers’ short-handed three game road trip that began with a win in Minnesota, and continued with a loss in Dallas.

Jonah Bolden is expected to start for a third consecutive game in the absence of Joel Embiid (load management). The Aussie shone in Minnesota, scoring a career-high 19 points, to go with eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

Jimmy Butler (back tightness) remains questionable for Wednesday’s matchup, with James Ennis III available to start in Butler’s place if necessary.

Former Sixers assistant coach and current Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce has Atlanta playing well lately. The Hawks have won four of their last six games.

“I think he’s doing a great job down here in Atlanta,” Brown said.

During this stretch, the Hawks have not only beaten the Sixers, but the also playoff-bound Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks as well.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hawks’ freshman-sophomore duo of Trae Young and John Collins has forced the league to take note of late. With Young leading the team in assists (8.0 apg) and Collins pacing his club in scoring (19.4 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 rpg), the pair could help the rebuilding Hawks reach new heights in the not-so-distant future. The Hawks are fourth in the league this season in 3-pointers made, trailing only the Rockets, Bucks and Warriors.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app